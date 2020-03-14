Wilmington City Schools announces plans for instruction and meals

WILMINGTON — In response to Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement of Ohio schools’ closure through Friday, April 3, the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) staff has been diligently working to prepare instructional materials for all students. These materials will provide students the opportunity to continue their learning during the extended break.

For the first wave of materials, WCS has opted to provide hard copies for all families. On Monday, March 16, each WCS building will distribute materials to all parents and students between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.

Please plan to pick up your student’s materials during this time from the appropriate buildings.

As your child completes work from the packet, please keep it organized so the student can return it to their teacher when school re-opens.

Student materials, personal belongings, medications, etc.

Students will also be able to pick up any necessary materials, medication, and any other personal belongings they might need during this time between noon and 6 p.m. Monday, March 16. Please frequently check the WCS district’s website for updates regarding instructional materials during the school closure.

WCS will also continue to send updates via the One-Call System.

Student meals and Power Pack meals from noon-2 p.m. Monday, March 16

In addition to instructional materials, WCS will offer lunch free for any WCS student to pick up between the hours of noon to 2 p.m on Monday, March 16 in every building. WCS will also provide the Power Pack meals during Monday, March 16 at the elementary buildings for families registered for the program.

Student meals pick-up March 18 through April 3

Starting Wednesday, March 18, WCS will provide free lunch to its students every weekday while WCS is in a State School Closure. WCS’s plan at this time is to have several community locations for students to pick up a meal.

WCS will be sending out details and locations to families by Monday. Please stay tuned and continue to visit the WCS website for updated information.

Student learning

Wilmington school district teachers will be working on the 2nd wave of materials. Please watch for District and Building communications for details.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WCS-Logo-1.jpg