Clinton County takes preventive measures

Clinton County Commissioners on Monday, March 16 declared, as a precautionary measure, a state of emergency for Clinton County, effective Monday, March 16.

This sign asks people to be considerate of one another and practice “social distancing” of at least six feet between each other to make transmission of the coronavirus less likely. The sign was posted Monday on doors at the Clinton County Courthouse. This is the sign on the door window at the Office of the Clerk of Probate Clerk.