Apply for HealthFirst grants regarding pandemic

WiILMINGTON – HealthFirst for Clinton County announced that it is open to proposals for projects or programs related to helping our community deal with the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

As a non-profit foundation committed to supporting organizations and initiatives that promote the good health of residents in Clinton County, HealthFirst is looking to financially support eligible local organizations that have concrete proposals to mitigate this developing crisis.

This request is separate from HealthFirst’s spring grant cycle which is accepting applications until April 24, 2020. HealthFirst asks that you email us at healthfirstforcc@gmail.com as soon as possible with details regarding your organization’s work and the amount of your request so that we can consider your eligibility for funding. We will expedite the consideration of COVID-19 proposals.

As of March 16, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Since December 2010, HealthFirst has awarded more than $1 million to numerous community organizations. HealthFirst also operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in a collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District. PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers.

For more information about HealthFirst for Clinton County, please go to www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org .

