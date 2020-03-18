Mayoral address to village of Sabina

SABINA — To help protect us all and allow our Village employees to continue to effectively run the vital systems and services we all depend on, the Sabina Municipal Building will be closed to the public with the exception of mail and deliveries.

The police entrance in the rear will also remain open so that you may contact the police there if need be. I ask, however, that you call instead of visiting if at all possible.

Water (utility) bill payments should be made either online, on the phone via credit card, or via the after-hours slot on the side of the Municipal Building.

To make an online payment, visit http://SabinaOhio.Us and click on the utilities tab.

Village council meetings, as they must be opened to the public, cannot be held until the statewide ban on meeting numbers is lifted to a level that will accommodate. Council Committee meetings will be cancelled and rescheduled later.

We are still looking forward and planning for pool season and other events in hopes that the crisis we face will be alleviated to an extent that will allow for a great summer in Sabina.

To this end, please keep informed through reliable channels, pay attention to and follow State and Federal guidelines, and if you believe you have contracted COVID-19, contact your physician for an appointment and details on getting tested.

Sabina Historical Society members, please contact me if you need to visit that room and I will make that arrangement.

These measures are not being taken lightly or in the face of panic. They are temporary preventative measures, and will be re-examined daily.

I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that everyone practice patience and understanding in regard to these precautions. We will get through this together.

Here are useful phone numbers for Sabina residents: Mayor’s Office at 937-584-5049; Fiscal Office at 937-584-2123; Utility Department at 937-584-4323; Water Emergencies at 937-728-7457; Sewer Department at 937-302-0555; and Sabina Police Department at 937-584-2441 or 911 for emergencies.

Sabina Mayor Jim Mongold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_mayor_mongold_p.jpg Sabina Mayor Jim Mongold News Journal file photo