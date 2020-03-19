Clinton County announces hub for information, announcements: www.CovidCC.com

The Clinton County Board of Commissioners is working hard to ensure federal, state and local information is available for our citizens so they can access it in a timely manner. We are proud to announce the launch of the Coronavirus Response Hub: www.CovidCC.com .

In an effort to create a depository for information to the public, the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, in coordination with county officials, Clinton County EMA, WCC Chamber of Commerce, and the Clinton County Health District developed the response hub at www.CovidCC.com .

The hub will include regular press release updates from various agencies at local, state and national levels; contact information for the Ohio Department of Health and the Clinton County Health District; links to resources for affected businesses, employers and employees; information on various school food programs; general information on the virus, CDC guidelines on staying safe, and CDC information on what to do if you are sick; relevant local, state and national social media feeds; and dashboards with state and global statistics related to the virus.

The website will also make important public service announcements from Clinton County Emergency Management and the Clinton County Health District.

We encourage our citizens to be responsible and rational as we deal with this pandemic. We want to ensure our citizens we are here to assist them.

Please visit www.CovidCC.com to stay informed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Response-Hub-Image.jpg