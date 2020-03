Multiple fire departments fought a large garage fire at the rear of a residence in the 400 block of Nauvoo Road near Pansy Road in the Clarksville area beginning at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters from at least three departments — Blanchester-Marion, Clinton-Warren JFD and Wilmington — utilized both pumpers and tankers to put out the blaze, and all departments are currently still working at the scene.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_DSC_0220-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_DSC_0221-2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_DSC_0219-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal