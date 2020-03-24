Hats off to essential workers!

On behalf of the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna Branch, Director Peggy Dunn participated in East Clinton School’s Virtual Spirit Week. Wednesday has been designated as “Hats Off to All Workers” day. In a recorded message uploaded to the library’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel, Dunn expressed how grateful library staff is to those workers and volunteers who are continuing to help us get things accomplished. She sent thoughts of safety and good health in addition to the thank you. Although currently closed to the public, the library continues to maintain their website and social media accounts to meet some of the needs of patrons in the best way they can.

