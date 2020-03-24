Change to Clinton-Massie student breakfast/lunch pickup times

In order to lessen the exposure of our workers and lower the amount of times people have to leave their house, Clinton-Massie is changing its student breakfast/lunch delivery times, according to Superintendent Matt Baker.

They will now only deliver student breakfast/lunch meals that cover a whole week on Wednesdays. Breakfast and lunch will be available for all students 18 years of age or younger.

We will need to keep track of student names during this process. The following areas will have pickup service at the below times — note that times are approximate and dependent on workers available for preparation:

• Clarksville United Methodist Church — 10:15-10:45 a.m.

• Massie Township School/Town Hall — 10:15-10:45 a.m.

• Middle School Entrance Drive-up Service — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Green Meadows — 1:15 p.m. (we will drop off food to management)

• Nauvoo Road by the water tower — 1:30-2 p.m.

