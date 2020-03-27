Clarifying parks use in City of Wilmington

Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton are pleased with how Ohioans are complying with the Stay at Home order which began at 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23. Through projected modeling it appears that our isolation practices will flatten the curve, reducing the surge numbers in area hospitals.

While the Health Department encourages outside activity and exercise, the Stay At Home order has closed all playgrounds. In compliance with this statewide order Wilmington Parks have closed all playground equipment.

The COVID-19 germs can remain active on hard surfaces for up to 72 hours. Even if a person has no symptoms they may be carrying the germs and unknowingly spread it through contact with others. No one should be on the playground equipment at this time.

Wilmington Parks and Recreation also discourages any group play such as basketball, football, soccer. While engaging in these activities people cannot comply with the 6 feet of distance recommendation, and ball handling by several different people carries a high risk of germ spread.

We are asking Clinton County residents to stay home and not play on the public basketball courts and to limit their activities in the parks to walking, running, and playing with their dogs.

