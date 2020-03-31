2 Ohioans died by falling trees during storms

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two people were killed in separate incidents when severe storms roared through Ohio last weekend and uprooted trees, authorities said.

Gay Jordan, 71, of Huber Heights, was driving on Brandt Pike in that Montgomery County community when a tree fell on her car and another vehicle around 1 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Jordan was alone in her car, and it wasn’t clear if anyone in the other vehicle was injured, authorities said. Both cars were in motion when the tree fell as strong storms containing gusty winds and heavy rains blew through the region.

An investigation into Jordan’s death is ongoing, but authorities say it will likely be ruled an accident.

A similar incident also happened Sunday in Clinton, in the Akron area, when a tree fell on Mark Haynes, 62, while he was on an ATV in his driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene in Summit County a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, and authorities say Haynes’ death will likely be ruled an accident.