Local Briefs: Linkhart Road to be closed

Linkhart Road closing

Beginning Tuesday, April 7, weather permitting, Linkhart Road will be closed at the intersection with SR 730 for a culvert replacement in Adams Township, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

The project is anticipated to take two days, weather permitting.

Port-Liberty board to meet

Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 6 at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 North St. Rt. 134 to review the bid documents and estimate for the new firehouse and other business.