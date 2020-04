A selfless gesture makes the biggest impact. CMH physicians, nurses and staff were surprised with free pizza this week, thanks to an anonymous donor and Donatos Pizza in Wilmington. CMH extends a huge “Thank you!” to the special donor and Donatos Pizza for delivering hundreds of pizzas. “We are honored by our community partners coming together during these challenging times,” CMH stated.

