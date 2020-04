Clinton County now has 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2 of those hospitalized, according to county officials Friday morning.

The age range is 32 to 78.

The total amount of confirmed cases has risen from 3 to 5 to 6 to 7 during the past 4 days.

