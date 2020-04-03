CCHD: What happens when a COVID-19 case is confirmed in Clinton County

So what does the Clinton County Health (CCHD) District do when there is a positive COVID-19 case in Clinton County?

CCHD supervises individuals residing in Clinton County. Once CCHD is notified by the testing laboratory that a resident of Clinton County has a confirmed case of COVID-19, CCHD makes contact with the confirmed person.

The confirmed person is assigned to a CCHD staff member who instructs them to isolate. The assigned CCHD staff member is responsible for providing education and monitoring of the confirmed person.

CCHD identifies contacts of the confirmed person and determines exposure risk. CCHD then calls all identified contacts of the confirmed person. Close contacts to the confirmed person are placed under self-quarantine, meaning they MUST stay home for 14 days from the date of exposure.

If NOT contacted by CCHD, you were NOT identified as a close contact.

Close contacts are those in the immediate household or those who have been in close proximity to the confirmed person for a prolonged period of time.

Those under isolation and self-quarantine are asked to monitor their temperatures and symptoms twice daily and report daily to CCHD staff. CCHD will only confirm the number of confirmed cases.

Due to confidentiality, other information about confirmed persons will not be released by CCHD.

Visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov for the current statistics, orders, and other resources related to the pandemic.

Pam Daniel MSN, RN is Clinton County Health District Community Educator.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_CCHD-graphic-1.jpg Clinton County Health District