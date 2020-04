Blan library sets meeting

Blanchester Public Library will hold its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting via teleconference at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, April 9. Among items on the agenda will be discussion regarding extending the closure of the library.

For more information, visit the library website at http://blanlibrary.org.

No Wash. Twp. meeting

The Washington Township trustees have canceled their meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, due to the pandemic.