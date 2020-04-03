Blan man charged with domestic violence

BLANCHESTER —A Blanchester man has been charged with domestic violence.

According to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, at around 9 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a domestic dispute at 108 LeeAnn Court.

”Officers spoke with those present, and learned that Paul South Jr. had threatened other family members in the home with physical harm, then fled the residence,” said Reinbolt.

Officers attempted to locate South to no avail.

“At around 9:20 p.m. officers returned to the residence to update the family. When they arrived they found the family engaged in a verbal dispute and Paul South Jr. seated at the kitchen table with a knife lying in front of him,” said Reinbolt. “Family members stated South told them it was his intention to have the police shoot him when they entered the house and saw him with the knife. A family member had been able to talk South into dropping the knife onto the table prior to the officers arriving.”

South, 32, was placed under arrest for domestic violence and was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

“I am reading reports in the national media indicating that crime in some major cities is on the decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. That has not been our experience here in Blanchester,” said Reinbolt. “On average, we respond to three domestic violence calls a month. In the past 30 days we have responded to 11 such calls.

“Overall, we respond to an average of 30 reported crimes per month. During the past 30 days we have responded to 54 reported crimes, an 80 percent increase.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_BPD-logo.jpg