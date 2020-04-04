Clinton County remains at 7 cases; governor addresses wearing of masks in public

CLINTON COUNTY — The total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County remains at seven as of Saturday morning.

However, the number of those hospitalized has increased from two to three since Friday, according to Clinton County officials.

Regarding specific information on any of the cases, the News Journal on Saturday contacted the spokesperson for Clinton County — including for the Clinton County Health District — who stated, “The CCHD Health Commissioner, out of respect for the patient’s privacy, will not disclose any additional information.”

Statewide

As of Saturday, Ohio has had 3,739 confirmed cases, including 326 ICU admissions, 1,006 hospitalizations and 102 deaths.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Saturday stated at his daily briefing and via Twitter, “I would like to thank all of our dedicated Ohioans who make up the vital health and human services safety net, providing programs, care, shelter, and home visits to Ohioans with mental illness and addiction, developmental and intellectual disabilities.”

He also spoke on the many questions that Ohioans have about wearing face masks in public.

“For days that I’m in the public, I intend to wear a mask. Not an N95 mask, but one that (Ohio First Lady) Fran DeWine made. There are limitations to them, but masks help. Wearing a mask should be accepted. We won’t require them in Ohio, but I intend on wearing one and you should consider doing so.

“We also encourage employers to allow employees to wear these masks as well.”

The state’s guidelines on wearing masks are at bit.ly/2Xg3O5k .

