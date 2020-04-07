Pork Pride 4-H meets virtually

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met virtually on Sunday, April 5 with 24 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:18 p.m. Gregary Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Mikala Hatfield led us in the 4-H Pledge. Mikala Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report. Taylor Garringer gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Ebon Louderback did a demonstration on wrestling and Jami Dailey did a demonstration on her calf Ruby and her dairy cows.

Fundraisers and community service were discussed. T-shirt information was emailed out. We have a Facebook group for Pork Pride. Randy Pinkerton went over information.

The next meeting is Sunday, April 19 at 7 p.m. with Gregary Achtermann leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance, Gregary Achtermann leading us in the 4-H Pledge, Samantha Achtermann, Mikala Hatfield, Kai and Ben Alexander and Harper Furnish having demonstrations.

The meeting adjourned at 7:55 p.m.