Business owners united for commuity

WILMINGTON — Everyday Chic Boutique owner Karli Harris organized a recent social media collaboration with 16 local businesses that have been effected by COVID-19.

Ultimately, in our own spaces we all held up signs and took pictures conveying the following message.

“Stronger together. Community over covid.”

The businesses united, apart, to state: “We are so thankful for our heroic doctors and nurses, truck drivers, grocery store workers, bankers, restaurant employees and all of the other essential workers risking to continue to provide for us. We see you, we hear you, we are staying home for YOU.

“We are all business owners here in Clinton County & just like you guys we are worried, we are stressed, we’ve had to close business or limit hours and operations, we’ve had to think about our employees and clients and be smart while ensuring the greater good of our COMMUNITY.”

Participating businesses are:

• Everyday Chic Boutique

• Beauty Bar

• Tin Cap

• The Mediterranean Restaurant

• Vital Fitness

• Rome Jewelers

• Fiesta Veracruz

• Carrie Zeigler State Farm Insurance

• The Strength Lab

• The Ivory Chair

• Shades of Excellence

• Laney Cakes Bakery

• Kava Haus

• El Dorado Restaurant

• Strength & Dignity Boutique

Sams Meats

