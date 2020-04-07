Ohio confirmed cases at 4,782; Clinton County remains at 9 cases

Clinton County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 currently stands at nine with four hospitalized, according to county officials.

The total of nine is unchanged from Monday, but those hospitalized is up one to four. Also, four people are categorized as recovered now.

The age range remains at 32 to 78. For more information, go to the Clinton County website www.covidcc.com .

The total amount of confirmed cases in Ohio stands at 4,782, including 417 ICU admissions, 1,354 hospitalizations and 167 deaths.

Communications

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine at his daily press briefing and via Twitter on Tuesday said, “We are trying to pull people together in communities to make sure the hospitals and nursing home/other congregate settings are talking with each other. For example, we want nursing homes to know exactly to call if someone develops symptoms. This is very important to us.

“We continue working on how our seniors and people in our nursing homes and those in our developmental disabilities community are going to get the best care possible in an organized way.”

SNAP benefits

“Ohioans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will soon receive additional support to help them during the pandemic. Our Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced today that those who did not already receive the maximum month allotment for their household size in March will be issued an additional payment beginning this week.

“All SNAP-eligible households will soon be belt o pick up a pre-packaged box of food at their local foodbank. Ohio obtained federal approval to waive administrative verifications normally required at food banks, to streamline the process and limit person-to-person contact.”

Liquor sales

Regarding liquor sales, he said, “Today, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule to allow establishments with an existing on-premises liquor permit to sell and deliver alcohol, including high-proof liquor in limited quantity, for off-premises consumption. Under the rule, patrons can purchase two, prepackaged drinks per meal. All drinks must be closed and remain closed during transport as per open container law.”

Prisons

“Finding inmates to release from prisons to create more room for social distancing isn’t easy,” said DeWine. “We have around 49,000 people in our prisons today, and they’re there for a reason.

“The murderers, the sexual predators we have absolutely no intention of releasing them back into society. To protect the public, we must be smart and targeted about who we recommend for release.

“To help relieve this situation, we believe that there are specific inmates who could qualify for release who are already scheduled for release within the next 90 days. To be clear, we’re not asking that everyone who is scheduled to be released within 90 days be released early. We narrowed down the list by first looking at those who are set to be released within 90 days and then eliminated those convicted of serious charges” such as:

• sex offenses

• homicide-related offenses

• kidnapping

• abduction

• ethnic intimidation

• making terroristic threats

• domestic violence

Also screened out are inmates who:

• Have been denied judicial release in the past

• Have prior incarcerations in Ohio

• Are inter-state offenders

• Have warrants or detainers

• Those who have serious prison rule violations in the last 5 years.

“That left us with 141 inmates who qualify for emergency release under Ohio’s Overcrowding Emergency statute and have a release date on or before July 13, 2020,” said DeWine. “Again — these are individuals are already approaching the end of their sentences and releasing them slightly earlier than planned will create more social distancing for those we must keep in custody. I encourage the CIIC to give this issue their immediate attention.”

Libraries

DeWine said on Twitter, “In a time when libraries are closed, librarians continue to work. @statelibohio has compiled a massive calendar of library events across the state” at http://library.ohio.gov/public-covid19-programs/ .

