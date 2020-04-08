Local Briefs: Decal project popular

Decal numbers

keep growing

SABINA — A window-decal project in this Clinton County small town continues to be popular. As of late April 6, the total number of decals stood at 1,470.

Moreover, also as of April 6, the project hit the 10,000 mark in comments, reactions and posts. The public group Facebook page is called We’re in this TOGETHER .

The “We’re in this TOGETHER!” decals are free. The makers and project organizers suggest donations so they can send food to hospitals, first responders, nursing homes, etc.

The News Journal published an article on the decal project on April 1 as it was taking off.

GameStop deemed

essential business

WILMINGTON — The GameStop video games store in Wilmington was asked by the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) to justify why they thought their business is essential, but after communications with the company and further review, the business has been deemed essential because it also sells items needed by people who are working from home.

A CCHD registered sanitarian involved in enforcement contacted the Wilmington store after a public complaint. Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer stated that initially it did not appear that the store had a reason why they should be an ‘Essential Business’.

But some of the items GameStop sells that make it qualify as an essential business, according to a CCHD email, are webcams for video conferencing, headsets, computer keyboards and computer mouse.

While GameStop in Wilmington will offer pickup at its store for orders placed online, the store is closed to walk-in customers. The store is limited to one employee at a time at the store for the curbside pickup, and has been advised that even as an essential business, social distancing and other safety measures need to be practiced.

A GameStop representative told the CCHD that the store is “fulfilling orders that are placed online to pick up at store or if a customer comes to the store, they can call into the store, or there is a QR Code on the door that they can scan and place an order outside the store.”

The GameStop representative also stated, “When the guest arrives they call the store and our associate will leave the bag curbside or take it to the customer at their car.”

Walker-Bauer stated Wednesday afternoon she is comfortable with the decision to deem the store an essential business.

The health commissioner added, “I know some of my colleagues have closed them, so this may end up before the new essential business resolution board.”

Sabina library

meeting cancelled

SABINA — Sabina Public Library board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.