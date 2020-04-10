Schooling at home: A mix of education and entertainment

Parents are getting creative while educating — and entertaining — their kids during the pandemic.

We asked parents to post photos of their children studying on the News Journal Facebook page. We also asked what their child’s favorite, and least favorite, thing is about staying at home so much. Below are a few responses.

Lucas Tarter, 8 — “Loves riding his bike and playing on his games, also loves Sonic the Hedgehog. He hates that he is missing school and he can’t see his friends and family for his birthday coming up.”

Gracie Tarter, 12 — “Loves to play outside with chalk and her bike. She hates she can’t see her friends, family and teachers or even finish her last year of elementary school. She also loves that her family are home safe and sound.”

Marian Hamilton, age 10 — “My favorite thing is I’ve been able to channel my creativity by writing plays (scripts), making lots of crafts and recording ‘virtual play date videos’ to stay connected with friends. My least favorite thing is that I’ve earned spending cash from my report cards and outside chores, but I’m not allowed to go out in town to do any shopping.”

Shepherd Hamilton, 12 — “My most favorite thing is more quality time with my family. My least favorite thing is I miss seeing my friends at school.”

Audrina, 4 — “Loves to be able to snack whenever she wants, watch Barbie on TV, go play outside all day with mommy & sissy. Have fun movie nights at home with mommy sissy and daddy! Eating random yummy meals at mamma’s house. But what she doesn’t like about being home is not being able to go back to Sonshine Preschool, but that’s OK because she sings all her preschool songs loud and proudly during our outside walks while taking a bath or even just twirling around the house — and we highly encourage it. She’s teaching her little sister Aubree, who’s about to turn one, how to have so much indoor fun!”

Jocelyn, 3: “Loves being outside. Misses all of her friends and going to Krogers lol.”

At left, Logan is a student at Sabina Elementary School; at right is Kara, a Pre-K student at Wilmington’s East End Elementary. For more photos, see wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_composite-kids.jpg At left, Logan is a student at Sabina Elementary School; at right is Kara, a Pre-K student at Wilmington’s East End Elementary. For more photos, see wnewsj.com. Courtesy photos Bennett is an East Clinton Pre-K student. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Bennett-PreK-EC.jpg Bennett is an East Clinton Pre-K student. Courtesy photos Crosley is a first-grader. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Crosley-1.jpg Crosley is a first-grader. Courtesy photos Ellie Grace is a third-grader. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Ellie-Grace-3.jpg Ellie Grace is a third-grader. Courtesy photos Everett is a Pre-K student. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Everett-preK.jpg Everett is a Pre-K student. Courtesy photos East Clinton students, fifth-grader Grace and second-grader Lucas. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Grace-EC5-Lucas-EC2.jpg East Clinton students, fifth-grader Grace and second-grader Lucas. Courtesy photos Kolton is a first-grader at Holmes. Kolton is a Holmes first-grader. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Kolton-Holmes-1.jpg Kolton is a first-grader at Holmes. Kolton is a Holmes first-grader. Courtesy photos Laikynn is a preschooler at East End. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Laikynn-EE-preschool.jpg Laikynn is a preschooler at East End. Courtesy photos Ryleigh is a Wilmington first-grader. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Ryleigh-W1.jpg Ryleigh is a Wilmington first-grader. Courtesy photos Tristin is a Clinton-Massie fourth-grader https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Tristin-CM4.jpg Tristin is a Clinton-Massie fourth-grader Courtesy photos Lucas is all smiles at home. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Lucas.jpg Lucas is all smiles at home. Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Gracie.jpg Courtesy photos Audrina and little sister Aubree. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_audrina.jpg Audrina and little sister Aubree. Courtesy photos Kameron is in Pre-K at Sonshine Christian. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Kameron-PreK-Sonshine-Christian.jpg Kameron is in Pre-K at Sonshine Christian. Courtesy photos

Mix of education, entertainment