Scrambling for eggs in NV, Sabina


Porch view of one of the participating Sabina locations.

Courtesy photos

The window at the New Vienna Library featured two Easter images and a few library friends waving hello.


Courtesy photos

Grace and Lucas from the New Vienna community show off one of the Easter images listed on the scavenger hunt list.


Courtesy photos

A Community Easter Scavenger Hunt was sponsored by the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna Branch over the Easter weekend.

Community volunteers participated by hanging one of six images in a front window visible from the sidewalk or street. Children were then able to take their printed scavenger hunt list with them while on a daily walk or drive with family in order to search for items.

Some locations also had windows and doors decorated and stuffed animals visible from windows for children to see.

Although libraries remain closed for public business, library staff have continued to work to provide patrons with virtual programs and events during this time with announcements being made on the library’s Facebook page and website.

