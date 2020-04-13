Local Briefs: Community Action sets phone meeting

Many apply for

emergency help

Clinton County Job & Family Services’ COVID-19 emergency response assistance, involving a one-time lump sum payment, has received many applications for those in need, JFS Director Kathi Spirk reported Monday.

“The amount allocated by the State for this program is limited, and we are getting close to the maximum allocated to our county,” she added.

This COVID-19 emergency response assistance at the county JFS is through the JFS’ Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) program. The program provides work supports and other services to help low-income parents overcome immediate barriers to employment or have an emergent need. It is funded through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (TANF).

Spirk also wants residents to know that as an essential Clinton County service, the local JFS continues to serve the community with all of its current Public Assistance, Child Support, OhioMeansJobs, and Child Protection programs.

If individuals have questions regarding the agency’s SNAP/Food or Medicaid programs and if they are eligible, the information is located on the Clinton County website, and local staff may be reached at 937-382-0963.

In addition, child abuse and neglect may be reported 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 937-382-2449.

Adams Alumni cancelled

The Adams Township Alumni scheduled for Saturday, May 16 has been cancelled. If the quarantine is lifted on or near May 1, there will not be enough time to send invitations, receive reservations and contact the caterer.

The Alumni officers will miss seeing everyone and hope that everyone will stay home and be safe.

CAP sets phone meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Due to the COVD-19, the meeting will be conducted via conference call. If you would like to be included, please send an email to beckyboris@clintoncap.org