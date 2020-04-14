County now at total of 20 COVID-19 cases — 16 confirmed and 4 probable

WILMINGTON — Clinton County’s number of coronavirus cases totals 20 — 16 confirmed cases (nine women and seven men ranging from ages 26 to 78) and four probable cases. Those include eight who have recovered, according to county officials Tuesday afternoon.

Statewide

The State of Ohio reports — as of Tuesday’s update — 7,280 total cases (including probable cases) in Ohio, with 654 ICU admissions, 2,156 hospitalizations and 324 deaths.

Each day the state also cautions, “Because Ohio can currently only test the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines, the total number of cases is most certainly higher.”

At his daily briefing and via Twitter on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first pointed out that the Ohio State Fair has partnered with the Ohio Department of Education for a fun contest with several contest divisions.

According to the state fair, “Teachers & families of K-5 students: we’re hosting a “CRAFTED” competition on our FB page allowing participants to create things out of anything they find around the house. Help us spread the word!” at https://bit.ly/2V7ypR9 .

DeWine also spoke about Medicaid, stating, “Today, my administration is submitting its first waiver application to the federal government, known as 1135 or Appendix K, to provide the needed flexibility to address this crisis.

He said that, among other things, this waiver will allow Ohio to:

• Bolster telehealth and other technology to be used to do health assessments and care planning;

• Waive signature requirements for a variety of providers to ensure safe distancing without compromising access to care;

• Ease obstacles to access nursing home care;

• Allow services to be provided at alternative locations; and

• Remove staffing level requirements to give providers more flexibility.

“Once we get federal approval of this waiver, it will be retroactively applied from 3/1/2020,” DeWine said. “Removing restrictions like these during this pandemic will allow health care workers to focus on meeting the needs of Ohioans.”

