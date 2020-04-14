Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:57 p.m. on April 10, deputies responded to Dakin Chapel Road in Richland Township on the report of “a vehicle in the yard fully engulfed in flames and people shooting a firearm at it.” No suspects were listed by deputies who collected firearms and the vehicle as evidence.

• At 11:47 p.m. on April 5, deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 68 North, Union Township, in reference to a vehicle driving recklessly. According to the report, units observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and they conducted a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, a 39-year-old Sabina male appeared to be under the influence. Suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle.

• At 1:45 a.m. on April 2, a 71-year-old Midland male reported a suspect was on his property on Jonesboro Road without his permission. No further details were listed.

• At 1:38 p.m. on April 4, a 70-year-old Liberty Township male reported the license plate was stolen from his residence — U.S. 68 North.

