Utility work requires various short-term full closures and lane closures on Interstate 71 North and South in Warren County, according to ODOT:.

• Saturday, April 18 — Short-term full closures on I-71 North and South, north of the State Route 48 exit, from 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. Traffic will be maintained with law enforcement officers.

• Monday through Wednesday, April 20-22 — Various I-71 North lane closures, north of the SR48 exit, nightly from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following day. Traffic will be maintained.

Message boards are in place to alert motorists of the work zone, and all work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For additional information regarding ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information across the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

