New Life Clinic sets Virtual Walk for Life fundraiser

The New Life Clinic will host a Virtual Walk for Life on Saturday, June 8.

This annual fundraiser provides nearly one-third of the organization’s operating budget. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns and government restrictions, the event will happen online on Facebook — @NewLifeClinicWilmington. It will include video and livestreaming, client testimonials, prize giveaways, and more.

Any virtual walker collecting $125 or more will receive a free t-shirt. Any business or church donating $250 or more will be recognized on the t-shirt and in the News Journal. T-shirt orders must be received by May 8. The theme for this year’s Walk is Every Life Matters.

Sherry Weller, Executive Director of the New Life Clinic, said, “Even in the midst of uncertain times, God is unchanging. His love has never failed us and we are certain He will provide for us financially.

”While a virtual event won’t be the same as having nearly 350 of us walk through the city and declare our position for life, we trust that our efforts online will generate just as much excitement. We want to show our neighbors and the nation that God is pleased with the work of NLC and we will continue to serve as long as He allows us.”

For more information, to give a donation, or to register for the Virtual Walk for Life, contact New Life Clinic at 937-382-6588 or Julie Combs at 937-725-7886.

