U.S. 68/SR 251 lane closures set for resurfacing

CLINTON COUNTY — Resurfacing sections of U.S. 68 and State Route 251 — in the villages of Cuba, Midland and Westboro, and in Jefferson, Union and Washington Townships — resumes Monday, April 27.

Various lane closures will be in place on US 68 North and South between the south Clinton County line and SR 350.

Lane closures will also be in place on SR 251 between the Clinton County/Brown County line and US 68.

One lane of two-way traffic will be maintained with flagging operations daily from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. until approximately the end of June.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the upcoming restrictions. All work is contingent upon weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. Move over or slow down.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.

