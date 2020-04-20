State: Nearly 4,000 more COVID-19 cases in Ohio since Friday; rest of school year will continue remotely only

The State of Ohio reports — as of the Monday afternoon update — 12,919 total COVID-19 cases (including probable cases), with 798 ICU admissions, 2,653 hospitalizations and 509 deaths. The ages of total cases range from under age 1 to 106.

By comparison, Friday’s update for the state listed 9,107 total COVID-19 cases (including probable cases), with 740 ICU admissions, 2,424 hospitalizations and 418 deaths.

The total of confirmed cases is now about evenly split between females and males.

The state reminds everyone that “because Ohio can currently only test the sickest individuals and those working on the frontlines, the total number of cases is most certainly higher.”

Clinton County, as of the most current update, lists 22 confirmed cases (13 women and nine men) and four probable cases for a total of 26. Seven of the 22 were reported hospitalized, while 11 of the 22 were reported to have recovered.

At his daily briefing and via Twitter on Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed that, “For the remainder of this school year, our young people will continue to go to school remotely.” He said the decision was made after consulting with numerous educators and administrators.

He added, “I want to take a moment to thank all of our teachers and school administrators and support staff, such as our kitchen staff, bus drivers, and maintenance workers. You are all our heroes. I want to thank all of the parents as well.”

DeWine said, “As we move forward, we’ve made no decision about the fall. I know parents, teachers, and administrators are anxious about an answer about the fall, but we’re not in the position to make that decision yet. We have to think about the risk to teachers, students, and our communities.”

He said, “There is the possibility that we will have a blended system this fall — some distance learning as well as some in-person learning. That’s just a possibility and each school district is different. I know that schools and superintendents and educators across #Ohio are working on some very innovative solutions as they continue to plan for next year. I encourage schools to continue to do this planning.”

DeWine added, “As these decisions are made, we’re going to allow a great deal of flexibility w/in broad parameters for the local schools. What you find in one district is different from another district.”

He expressed some concerns. “I’m so impressed with everything our educators are doing to continue educating our kids in these difficult circumstances. As I talk with teachers, superintendents, and parents — I have concerns about particular groups of kids who aren’t able to physically be in school” including:

• Children with special developmental needs

• Children with health challenges: “We must figure out how to protect kids with unique health challenges.”

• Kids with no or limited access to the internet

• Children who do not have a supportive home lives.

