Hawks on duty

David Price recently spotted a pair of red-tailed hawks from home on Xenia Avenue. The hawks are making a nest on the tower on US 68 by the bypass. “We drove to the tower, and I took pictures from the road,” said Nancy Price. “We watched as the male left and came back with some material for the nest.” Red-tailed hawks and their nests are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

