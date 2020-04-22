Governor updates on resuming delayed procedures, surgeries

The State of Ohio reports — as of the Wednesday afternoon update — 14,117 total COVID-19 cases (including probable cases), with 880 ICU admissions, 2,882 hospitalizations and 610 deaths. The ages of total cases range from under age 1 to 106.

After the totals had been reported as split almost evenly between males and females during the crisis, the state is now reporting that 60 percent of cases are males and 40 percent females.

Clinton County’s numbers remain unchanged in the past 48 hours, according to county officials.

At his daily briefing and via Twitter on Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a concern is “patients who have had procedures and surgeries delayed. They have been waiting. It’s important that their doctors and their hospitals reach out to them. Today I am asking health care providers in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to reassess those procedures and surgeries that were postponed. To talk with the patient and see if the procedure can take place. We ask doctors to review any of the postponed procedures or surgeries with the patient in light of their current health situation and quality life and make a joint decision about whether to proceed.

“Patients must be informed of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and that impact during the post-operative recovery process. Patients must have the information necessary to make informed decisions and greater attention to the effectiveness of non-surgical options must be made. As we continue this phased-in approach, we are working with hospital systems, health care providers, patients, and other stakeholders to determine the next steps. Eventually, we will be reopening our doctors’ offices and dentist offices. Together, we will get back to normal.”

DeWine also addressed the topic of stress: “While Ohioans have done a phenomenal job following the Stay at Home order to reduce the number of people who get sick, this is undoubtedly a stressful time for many Ohioans.

“For some, it is worrying about when they’ll receive their next paycheck. For others, it’s trying to balance working from home while helping children with distance learning. And for others, it’s managing their feelings of loneliness and depression because of isolation.”

If you need mental health help, the state urges you to contact the COVID CareLine at 1-800-720-9616; it is staffed 24/7.

