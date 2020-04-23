Lights on, prayers up for Dr. Manser

A drive-in prayer vigil and candlelight service was held at dusk Wednesday for Dr. Jeffrey Manser, the Wilmington pediatrician who remains hospitalized battling the coronavirus. The event, outside his office on W. Locust St., included a welcome and prayer by CMH Chaplain Veronica Grabill, prayers with pastors Paul Crisp and Dave Hinman, prayer by Robyn Morris, and songs from Elevation Singers and from Charity Gayle. It’s now been several weeks since his family and friends have been able to visit him due to quarantining. If you’d like to drop Dr. Manser a card, send it to: Jeffrey Manser c/o Bethesda North Hospital, 10500 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. | Ryan Powell photos

