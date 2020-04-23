Chamber, Health District set virtual Lunch & Learn on business re-openings, planning and more

Beginning May 1, the state of Ohio will begin a phased-in reopening of the state economy. The plan will be fact-driven over a long period of time to minimize the health risk to business owners, employees, and their customers.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Health District will be hosting a virtual “Lunch and Learn” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 29 to discuss this re-opening and its impact on our local business community.

This interactive session will provide best practices and plans to keep your employees and customers safe and healthy, along with an extensive Q&A.

This event is free of charge and open to all businesses. Registration is required by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 at https://business.wccchamber.com/events. You will receive the meeting link upon registration.

For questions or more information, please contact the Chamber at info@wccchamber.com or 937-728-7075.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Wilmington-Chamber-logo-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Clinton-Co.-Health-District.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Digital-Lunch-And-Learn_-Successfully-Navigating-Remote-Work-1.jpg

Interactive session on planning, safety and more