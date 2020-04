WILMINGTON — Gabby Rudy, a junior in Mr. DiMarino’s class at Wilmington High School, couldn’t host the big 18th birthday party she’d looked forward to due to the pandemic. So she and her family did the best they could — they decorated outside their home on North Mulberry St. on Monday and asked folks to drive by and honk to wish her happy birthday.

Well-wishers included the Wilmington Fire Department.

Shown are Gabby along with her little sister, Ava May Wilson, age 4, and dad Kenny Wilson.