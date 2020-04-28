WHS names students of month

The Wilmington High School students of the month for April:

Business Department: Kayla Davis

Kayla has done an exceptional job this year in Personal Finance! She continues to provide quality work, even in challenging times working from home. Thanks for working hard and putting in the effort. Congrats Kayla!

English Department: Trenton Maxwell

Throughout the year, Trenton has shown the ability to work through adversity. This month, he has once again demonstrated his work ethic when many of us might feel overwhelmed. We appreciate the effort and timeliness of his work as we dive into a challenging text. Great job, Trenton!

Social Studies Department: Elizabeth Garen

Elizabeth has been an excellent student both before and during current circumstances. She is socially aware of the political landscape she lives in, stays up to date with relevant news, and is a frequent contributor to class discussion. Elizabeth frequently turns in college level work with great thought and care put into each assignment. I look forward to seeing what the future holds!

Math Department: Haley Moon-Storer

The math department would like to recognize Haley Moon-Storer. Haley has done a wonderful job of staying on top of all of her assignments since we went on-line. She has asked questions when needed and turned in excellent work. Congratulations to Haley for all of her hard work.

Healeth PE Department: Josh Holmes

Josh Holmes is the PE/Health SOTM. Josh brings a great work ethic and attitude everyday. He is always prepared and consistently gives great effort. He has been on the ball with workouts even during our time away from school. Keep up the hard work Josh.

Foreign Language Department: Haylea Toledo

Haylea Toledo works very hard to continue making progress in her Spanish studies, regardless of what else comes up. In class, she has been enthusiastic and open to working with any group. During our school closure, she has been communicating her needs, has participated in online class time, and has gone out of her way to make things go smoothly for others. She has what it takes to spread her wings and soar.

Choir Department: Jenna Allemang

Jenna Allemang has worked very hard this entire year, and even harder the last few weeks. She’s consistently one of the first ones to complete assignments (even extra credit options). She has a huge passion for music, and always strives to be a leader in and outside of the classroom.

Band Department: John Clair-Nease

The Band program would like to honor John Claire-Nease as our SOTM. John is a caring individual and always optimistic. He is a gifted musician where he plays saxophone in the WHS Wind Ensemble and recently entertained us on guitar during a Senior meeting via Google Meet. John’s passion and excitement for music is awesome!

Theatre Department: Triston Thompson-Smith

The Theatre department would like to recognize Triston Thompson-Smith as our Student of the Month. During this distance learning time, Triston has kept in constant communication. Triston would ask for feedback on her work to make sure she was completing things correctly. She is up to date on all her assignments and still continues to work her job at Cape May. Keep up the good work.

Exceptional Student Education: Tyler Kelly and Gabby Rudy

The ESE would like to nominate two students this month who have made an incredible effort working from home. Tyler Kelly has made every attempt to keep his office hours with his teacher each week. He is always ready to work and makes progress on his online learning. We would also like to nominate Gabby Rudy. Gabby has made an exceptional effort to work ahead on her online courses as well as meet weekly with teachers. She is always ready to learn with enthusiasm and the most positive attitude. Both Tyler and Gabby are model students with their efforts to make progress despite the location of the learning.

