WPD seeks info on theft suspect

WILMINGTON — Authorities are seeking a suspect with “sticky hands.”

The Wilmington Police Department posted three photos on their Facebook page asking residents to identify a suspect stealing two concrete saws from the City of Wilmington Service Department.

According to a report from Wilmington Police Detective Codey Juillerat, around 8 p.m. on April 25, the City Service Building alarm was engaged, prompting officers to respond. The suspect was gone upon the officers’ arrival.

The officers reviewed the security footage with department employees.

The suspect was described as a white male with brown hair down to his shoulders. He was seen wearing a Harley-Davidson t-shirt, jeans, boots, and a light-green colored mask. The report also noted he had a tattoo on his left forearm in the upper area of the arm.

He was observed walking out of the east entry/exit door of the service garage with the two saws, valued at “well over $1,000.”

“During the incident, Sabina PD K9 was used to track the suspect, where the track ended in the area of the fairgrounds,” said Juillerat in the report.

Evidence was collected and submitted to the BCI crime lab for further analysis.

If a local has any information, please contact Detective Bob Wilson or Detective Juillerat at 937-382-3833.

Wilmington police are seeking information on this theft suspect.