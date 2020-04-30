Scouting for Food is underway

Each year, the Boy Scouts of America and Tecumseh Council follows its principle of community service through the food-drive event Scouting For Food.

Door by door and neighborhood by neighborhood, Scouts seek assistance for the less fortunate by encouraging the donation of food and household items by members of the community.

In 2020, COVID-19 has generated many changes to our lives, and due to social distancing guidelines and other health concerns, this annual event was postponed, even as food banks across the five counties Tecumseh Council serves are becoming more hard-pressed to fill their pantries. Despite this, Scouts – as they have always done — have found a way to address the needs of the community and to do a Good Turn.

From May 1-10, monetary donations are being accepted from the public-at-large through the Tecumseh Council website:

www.tecumsehcouncilbsa.org/Store/ScoutingForFood .

At the end of Scouting For Food, the following food banks/pantries will receive the donated funds:

• Your Father’s Kitchen (Clinton County)

• Our Daily Bread (Logan County)

• Second Harvest Food Bank (Champaign & Clark County)

• FISH Food Pantries (Greene County)

The Tecumseh Council serves over 3,400 youth members through 128 local chartered partners in the five counties listed above, and Scouts hold the principle of helping other people at all times as one of their dearest goals.