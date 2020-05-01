No Star Community Guide in May

AIM Media has made the decision to temporarily suspend publication of the News Journal’s weekly free Star Community Guide for the month of May.

The current situation with the pandemic has created many difficult challenges and the impact that it has had on our world, and local economies is no exception.

Local and national advertisers are not immune to the economic impacts and as they reduce their support of our products during the pandemic, we in turn must make difficult decisions.

As a company we are forced to react to this changing environment and constantly reevaluate our publications and services.

We regret that this is necessary at this time but look forward to resuming publication when the environment is more conducive to support it.