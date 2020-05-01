Wilmington College to present virtual student honors and Tyehimba ceremonies

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College will recognize a number of graduating seniors during a pair of virtual ceremonies that are normally held on campus in the days prior to Commencement.

The 39th annual Student Honors Convocation will be held Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.; and the Tyehimba diversity celebration will be Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Both can be viewed via the College’s website at www.wilmington.edu.

The Honors Convocation recognizes seniors with the College’s top academic major awards, Green Key Honor Society induction, Quaker Impact Awards and student leadership and service recognition, highlighted with the Lucas Leadership Award, normally presented at the Senior Lunch.

Also, the Student Government Assn. will announce recipients of the Teaching Excellence Award and Van Black Award, the latter of which recognizes the faculty or staff member whose work on behalf of students far exceeds their specific position at WC,

Tyehimba is a Nigerian word meaning “we are a nation” and during this program we will be honoring our multicultural/international graduates, and their families.

ALL represented nationalities are celebrated during this event. Students who were also strong supporters WC diversity efforts, are also recognized during the program.

The ceremony will be pre-recorded. Presenting this program in this format will be a first for us but, what is also making this year’s program even more unique and special is the fact that many staff and faculty members of WC are participating in this event in a variety of ways.

Those who are interested can view it in real time and there will be an opportunity to provide live comments and feedback. A link will be sent prior to the event.

From the 2019 Student Honors Convocation, President Jim Reynolds announces Mackenzie “Keni” E. Brown and Jayme L. Mabry as co-recipients of the Robert Lucas Leadership Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Lucas-2019.jpg From the 2019 Student Honors Convocation, President Jim Reynolds announces Mackenzie “Keni” E. Brown and Jayme L. Mabry as co-recipients of the Robert Lucas Leadership Award. Courtesy photo