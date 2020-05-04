LOCAL BRIEFS: National Day of Prayer event Thursday

Public prayer Thursday

The public is invited to come to the front of the Clinton County Courthouse in Wilmington noon-1 p.m. Thursday, May 7 — the National Day of Prayer — as we join together to pray for our country, cities, elected officials, churches, first responders, military, our families and more.

Board of health to meet

Clinton County Board of Health will meet at 11 a.m. May 18 in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave. Wilmington. Watch Clinton County Health District Facebook page for updates and the link to join the meeting.

Sabina library meeting virtually

The board of trustees for the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna branch have changed the date for their May meeting. It will be Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. virtually using Zoom meeting. Email the director at pdunn@sabinalibrary.com or visit the library website at sabinalibrary.com for details on how to join the meeting.

Kingman Alumni cancel dinner

The Kingman Alumni Association’s annual dinner, previously scheduled for June 27, has been cancelled for 2020. However, please note that the plans are to resume the event in 2021 on the normal fourth Saturday in June at the Wilmington Senior Center on North Nelson Avenue, Wilmington.