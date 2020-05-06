Pets put up with us

The News Journal asked readers to post photos on our Facebook page showing how their pets are doing while having to put up with their human families being at home so often these days.

Clockwise from top left: Pyper is all “keyed up”; Gigi paws into schoolwork; Daisy is “on board”; Thomas is in PJ’s and ready for a cat nap; Reptar the bearded dragon snacks on dandelions; Rascal expresses an opinion about this whole pandemic thing.

