Throwback Thursday: The McKay Orchestra

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 7, 1962:

National headlines

• ‘U.S. Polaris Sub Drops A-Missile In Pickle Barrel’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The Polaris missile fired from a submarine in the Pacific dropped its nuclear warhead ‘right in the pickle barrel’ an informed source said today.

“This meant the nuclear-powered submarine Ethan Allen probably placed the warhead within a mile of the intended target in the Pacific nuclear test area.”

Locally

• Wilmington Garden Club was set to meet at the Blue Grass Restaurant with Mrs. Frank Skimming giving the prayer and hostesses Mrs. Kenneth B. Nichols, Mrs. Thomas J. Hunter and Mrs. Frank G. Plymire.

• Progressive Mothers Club met — and hemmed surgical towels for the hospital — including co-hostesses Mrs. John Gano and Mrs. Myron Halley.

• Betty Bond of Sabina was shown holding the reins of her pinto horse Mister Patches, which placed second in the senior division of the top ten contest of the Pinto Horse Association of America.

• Sophomore David Davis of Wilmington struck out 10 batters against South Central League rival Pleasant View, but the ‘Cane fell, 4-0.

• Clarksville High School was set for senior commencement including valedictorian Joyce West and salutatorian Kathryn Harvey.

• Kingman High School was set to graduate 14 seniors including “class valedictorian Allen Collett and valedictorian Dale Smith.”

• Obituaries included: Mrs. Ethel Blaine Spinks, 78, of 321 W. Main St., Wilmington. “Her husband, Martin J., died some time ago.” ; Mrs. Viola Conger, 85, of Oglesbee Road, Wilmington Route 3, died at the home of her daughter in Dayton.”

• Children were born at Clinton Memorial Hospital to: Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bennett of New Vienna, a daughter; Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Meade of Martinsville, a son; Mr. and Mrs. Neal Pratt, a son; and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hopkins, 21 Faulty Place, a son.

• “Bud’s Lunch, Upstairs, 59 1/2 W. Main St., Wilmington”, featured sandwich plates with cole slaw or potato salad: Ribeye steak, 65 cents; meat loaf 45 cents; cheeseburger 45 cents; and fish, 40 cents.

• The New Vienna Buckeyes Club met including Stanley Fawley, Jim Drake, Bill Bernard and Kenny Terrell.

This photo states, "McKay Orchestra at Orchard Island. Last three in row: McKay Brothers — Ernest, Elvin, and Marion at the end." The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.