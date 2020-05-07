Brandon Ford selected for WC’s Lucas Leadership Award

WILMINGTON — President Jim Reynolds described Brandon S. Ford Jr. as “incredibly optimistic and a strong leader by word and deed” when he announced the soon-to-be 2020 graduate as this year’s recipient of the Robert E. Lucas Leadership Award.

The College’s highest student leadership award was a highlight of Wilmington College’s virtual Student Honors Convocation, which aired Wednesday evening.

“I remember Brandon’s first year on campus,” Reynolds said, noting it’s been a pleasure for him to witness Ford’s transformation over four years. “He was engaged from the beginning and had a passion for our College. Brandon loves this College and has made the very most of his time here.”

The president noted the “genuine difference” Ford has made in making his life and that of the entire campus community “richer” and how inspired he’s been by his embracing all those special elements that make the College so distinct.

“Brandon exemplifies what we do here,” he added.

Ford is an accounting major from Cincinnati.

A partial listing of his leadership activities include: co-founder and president of Men of Excellence, president of Chi Alpha campus ministry, active member of Black Student Initiative, Student Ambassador, resident assistant, mentor under the Office of Diversity + Inclusion, section group leader as a drummer with the Quaker Thunder Pep Band, student mentor with the Office of Career Services, treasurer with the International Club.

His accomplishments and involvements also include being a manager for the men’s basketball team, acting in the WC Theatre productions of Blood at the Root and Early Dark, and serving as a greeter with the College’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program,

Ford also presented memorable music and testimonials as part of several Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs.

The namesake for the Lucas Award is Robert E. Lucas, the 15th president of Wilmington College, who served from 1975 to 1982. An alumnus of the College from nearby Blanchester, Lucas was known for devoting great energy toward strengthening the relationship between the College and the city of Wilmington.

A lasting legacy of his “town-gown” leadership is the Clinton County Leadership Institute, a program he helped found that continues today.

Brandon Ford, right, is pictured with Chip Murdock, director of the Office of Diversity + Inclusion, at this year’s College’s Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony after Ford gave a moving testimonial. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_BrandonFordChip.jpg Brandon Ford, right, is pictured with Chip Murdock, director of the Office of Diversity + Inclusion, at this year’s College’s Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony after Ford gave a moving testimonial. Courtesy photo