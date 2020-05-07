Local Briefs: Drive-through food pantry set for city; BOE sets meetings

Drive-thru food pantry set

WILMINGTON — A drive-through food pantry will be held next Thursday, May 14, by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio.

Called “Food for All Mobile Pantry”, you do not have to be a Catholic to receive food. The eligibility guideline is for a household income of less than 230 percent of the federal poverty line.

The time and place will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at the St. Columbkille Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in downtown Wilmington.

Please remain in your car. The food distribution will be at the church’s Parish Center door in the alleyway. Park in the church lot. Volunteers will come to your car for check-in.

Picture ID and current piece of mail necessary for registration. Empty your vehicle’s trunk to make room for groceries.

Food items will include meat and more. Please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3720 with questions.

Made possible by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, and the strong support of area churches, organizations and volunteers.

BOE sets meetings

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 to begin the official canvass of the March 17 Primary Election — and any other business that may come before the board — at the BOE at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington.

The board will hold another special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14 — for the official certification of the results of the election and any other business that may come before the board — at the BOE office.

Port set to meet

Clinton County Port Authority Marketing Committee will meet at noon on Friday, May 8 via Zoom. Please use the following link to listen to the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85409634239 .