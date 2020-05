WILMINGTON — Signs of appreciation and celebration are the norm these days around Wilmington. Clockwise from top left: Kelly Bahr made and displays this sign in appreciation of all local “helpers”; Vital Fitness spreads encouragement; recognizing MacKenzie Snarr’s 18th birthday; and, displaying affection for Dr. Jeff Manser, who recently returned home from the hospital after a long battle with the coronavirus.

