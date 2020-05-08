Wilmington’s milling uncovers issues on some streets; city seeks to assist eateries

WILMINGTON — Street paving has run into a slight problem.

During Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting (held via Zoom), Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker wanted to give an update on projects the streets department is doing.

While the landfill expansion and street paving have been moving along, there’s been more of a need for full-depth repairs than originally anticipated.

“When you look at the streets with the asphalt on them, it gives you a preview of what’s underneath, but you never really know for sure what you’re going to get until you mill the top,” said Shidaker.

The biggest problems were seen on Josephine and Sugartreet Streets.

Shidaker indicated that the full-depth repairs would mean more money. He won’t have an official estimate until later, possibly in June or July.

“My commitment to all of you is I want to do a better job of trying to determine how much is needed, and that’s tough because you don’t know until you peel off the top,” he said.

City Administrator Marian Miller spoke in defense of the needed additional costs.

“There’s 20, 30 years worth of improper paving when you mill a street and you didn’t know it had gutter plates. That’s a financial surprise,” said Miller

Also during council:

• Mayor John Stanforth indicated that when eateries are allowed to reopen, “We’re going to help out restaurants in any way we possibly can. If they want us to block off some sidewalks or block off an alley for one of them, we’re certainly going to work with them and do whatever they request, within reason.”

• Stanforth also read a letter from Blanchester Fire Chief Donald Walker that praised Wilmington dispatchers Robin Cassell and Beth Limon for their work in assisting them to get additional help during the downtown Blanchester fire in March.

• Stanforth informed council of an update on a request made in November for four replacement vehicles for the transportation department made in November. Transportation Department Tony Morris received word that it was canceled. Morris contacted the Ohio Department of Transportation about it.

They ended up putting the request through the CARES Act. This led to the department getting the request fully funded without them needing to provide a local matching price. This saved the city $52,000, according to Stanforth.

Some will require additional work