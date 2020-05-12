Fresh veggies are still available

NEW VIENNA — Many people are trying to remain healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic — and a part of being healthy is eating fresh vegetables.

Henson Family Farm LLC can provide those veggies.

Normally, they would be selling their produce at the Clinton County Farmers Market. But due to the pandemic, they’re unable to, but they can still provide them to locals.

Mindy Henson — one of the Master Gardeners who helped establish the market in the ‘90s — said their farm has been selling at the market since 2011.

Henson told the News Journal that they sell Certified Organic produce — certified through OEFFA, the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association. These include a variety of greens, tomatoes, beets, peppers, garlic, and more. They also sell local honey from Greg Linkhart of Linkhart Apiary.

Henson and the others believe Ohio officials have done their best to limit the spread of COVID-19 while trying to balance the health and livelihoods of citizens.

“With the supply chain disruptions and spotty availability of foods, it is clear that supporting a local, vibrant food system is vital and more important than ever,” said Henson. “We hope that new state rulings during this pandemic will support small farmers in their efforts through farmers markets, direct and wholesale marketing, etc. to provide healthy, local foods to all customers, including those who are food insecure.”

Two things the local growers want residents to know is that they miss them, and they appreciate the support.

“We are Clinton County and Ohio Strong and look forward to seeing you again. Stay safe, be kind, and we will get through this together,” she said.