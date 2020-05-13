Self-employed, part-time Ohio workers can get jobless aid

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Self-employed and part-time workers in Ohio can now apply for unemployment through the federal stimulus package, state officials said Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services began accepting applications on Tuesday and some payments will begin going out by the end of the week, said Kimberly Hall, the department’s director.

Many who were denied regular unemployment benefits may be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which allows for up to 39 weeks of benefits to those who are self-employed, part-time workers or 1099 tax filers.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible to apply. Even after you return to work, you still may be eligible to receive retroactive benefits, dating from as early as Feb. 2,” Hall said.

Ohio’s Republican U.S. senator is encouraged that Major League Baseball leaders are working out a plan to salvage some of the 2020 baseball season for the state’s teams in Cleveland and Cincinnati. MLB owners are reportedly proposing a plan to start games around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.

“It’s America’s pastime; it’s the game that brings us all together,” Rob Portman told Ohio reporters in a conference call Tuesday. He said even playing without fans to have games on radio and television is “better than nothing.”

Portman, who usually takes part in the annual Opening Day parade in Cincinnati scrubbed this year, said there have been suggestions of games with fans in the stands wearing masks and distancing from each other, but he’ll leave how it’s done “to the experts.”

For the most up-to-date information from the state, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov .

Also check out Clinton County’s website for useful and updated information at https://www.covidcc.com/ .

