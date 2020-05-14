Ready to (partially) open: Local restaurants set for patio dining

WILMINGTON — Local eateries are prepared to reopen.

As restaurants across the state open their patios to customers, they’re making sure proper safety measures are taken.

Among those are TinCap and the General Denver.

TinCap will have their patio opened, but customers must still keep six feet apart from each other, and they will not allow groups larger than 10 to enter.

Customers must also enter through the front door, and a “team member” will seat them.

The TinCap crew will be wearing masks and recommends customers to do the same, though they are not requiring it.

“I think that most people are excited (about reopening),” said Jason Vaughan, owner and cidermaker. “I think there is anxiety still, but I think people have been out a lot, already. So, this will a nice addition to that.”

Vaughan believes a key aspect to reopening is making people aware of the safety guidelines and keeping a safer distance for now.

Vaughan told the News Journal, they’re also ready to take extra hygiene precautions during that time.

While TinCap gives customers an option of wearing a mask, the General Denver does not.

Owner Molly Dullea told the News Journal no one will be served if they don’t wear a mask when the General Denver’s patios reopen.

“My number one concern is the safety for the customers and staff,” said Dullea, adding the staff has been practicing strict safety guidelines since the beginning.

If customers don’t have a mask, they could purchase one from the General Denver for just $1. Dullea indicated customers don’t have to have a mask on while chatting with others at the tables, but they will need to wear it when interacting with staff.

“It’s a little hard to keep six feet apart then,” said Dullea.

If someone wanted to enjoy the General Denver’s patio, they would need to make a reservation and would be given a limited amount of time at the table.

While both restaurants and many others aren’t returning to the normalcy as things were before the pandemic, they’re happy to serve., and look forward to eventual dine-ins while continuing their carryout services.

“Without this community, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to reopen,” said Dullea.

Jason, left, and Michelle Vaughan of TinCap are prepared to welcome customers back to their patio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_DSC_0006.jpg Jason, left, and Michelle Vaughan of TinCap are prepared to welcome customers back to their patio. John Hamilton | News Journal

Eateries invite you to dine ‘out’